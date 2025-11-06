Honda's New Motorcycle Is A Retro Stunner – But You Can't Get It In The US

When you think of Honda, a few of the first things that pop into your mind are usually excellent efficiency, outstanding reliability, and top-notch quality. This is especially when thinking of the brand's motorcycles. These three are among the reasons we ranked the manufacturer in the top three on our long list of worst-to-best motorcycle brands. These same reasons seem to shine bright in one of the brand's new entries, the Honda CB350C Special Edition, a retro beauty that will sadly not be available in the U.S.

Honda announced the CB350C Special Edition in September, and what makes it truly one of a kind — aside from the excellent craftsmanship, of course — is that it is being offered exclusively in India. It's widely recognized that 350cc motorcycles are popular in the country, with brands like Royal Enfield — which operates a manufacturing plant there — being favored by many motorcycle enthusiasts. For Honda, the CB350C Special Edition serves as a way to boost the company's presence in the Indian market, especially within the 350cc segment. Several features of the bike, including its attractive price, are aimed at making it highly desirable, and it appears that this strategy is working.