Honda's New Motorcycle Is A Retro Stunner – But You Can't Get It In The US
When you think of Honda, a few of the first things that pop into your mind are usually excellent efficiency, outstanding reliability, and top-notch quality. This is especially when thinking of the brand's motorcycles. These three are among the reasons we ranked the manufacturer in the top three on our long list of worst-to-best motorcycle brands. These same reasons seem to shine bright in one of the brand's new entries, the Honda CB350C Special Edition, a retro beauty that will sadly not be available in the U.S.
Honda announced the CB350C Special Edition in September, and what makes it truly one of a kind — aside from the excellent craftsmanship, of course — is that it is being offered exclusively in India. It's widely recognized that 350cc motorcycles are popular in the country, with brands like Royal Enfield — which operates a manufacturing plant there — being favored by many motorcycle enthusiasts. For Honda, the CB350C Special Edition serves as a way to boost the company's presence in the Indian market, especially within the 350cc segment. Several features of the bike, including its attractive price, are aimed at making it highly desirable, and it appears that this strategy is working.
The makings of a modern classic
As the name suggests, the CB350C Special Edition is a unique variant of the Honda CB350C retro-classic motorcycles. However, with the Special Edition, Honda added a chrome grab rail, unique stripes on the bike's front and rear fenders and tank, and a Special Edition sticker to differentiate it from other CB350s. The company also offered unique paint options — Red Metallic and Mat Dune Brown — and a black or brown seat, depending on the paint you settle for. The bike's overall styling choice is another considerable factor, recalling older 20th-century retro models, which, when combined with the color options and grab rail, gives the CB350C Special Edition a sharp, classic look.
Of course, being a motorcycle released in today's age of technology, Honda has equipped the CB350C Special Edition with several impressive features to tie it all together as a modern classic. These include the company's Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is key for stability on slippery roads and unruly weather. The bike also comes with advanced PGM-FI fuel injection for better fuel mileage, reduced emissions, and smoother acceleration, alongside Honda RoadSync, which enables smartphone connectivity for easy navigation, music control, and phone calls.
The bike's 348.36 cc engine is a 4-stroke, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine rated at about 21.76 pound-feet of torque, which Honda has paired with a 5-speed gearbox. At the time of this writing, the CB350C Special Edition is priced at ₹198,302 at the Ex-Showroom in Delhi, which translates to roughly $2,237.40. While the bike isn't among the rarest Honda motorcycles ever built, its existence as a trim of a beloved model and its market exclusivity make it a rarity many American riders might want to try out.