The Milwaukee Packout Backpack Side Hook Isn't Just For Show – Here's What It's For

Milwaukee's modular Packout storage system has become a must-have accessory for those in need of a safe and secure way to transport their gear from one worksite to another. While that system is already stout with several useful storage options, one you may not yet be aware of is the Milwaukee Packout Backpack, which seeks to elevate the system's already celebrated mobility and customizability.

Apart from its molded exterior elements and durable ballistic materials, the Packout Backpack is also fit with any number of internal and external storage capabilities. That includes a little exterior clip that some may not realize has an actual function other than aesthetics. In fact, the clip may prove useful for those workers who often find themselves in need of easy access to a tape measure, as that's what it's designed to hold.

That clip is located on the left side of the Packout Backpack, and looks like little more than a flat piece of metal to the untrained eye. But it is designed for easy clipping of most standard tape measures for easy transport. Perhaps more importantly, the clip is designed for quick access, and could save you the potential headache of rummaging through the pack's main storage compartment every time you need to take a quick measurement on the job. Sure, it may seem like a small little creature comfort, but as far a clever features go, the tape measure clip is a reflection of what makes most Milwaukee's Packout Backpacks so handy.