The Milwaukee Packout Backpack Side Hook Isn't Just For Show – Here's What It's For
Milwaukee's modular Packout storage system has become a must-have accessory for those in need of a safe and secure way to transport their gear from one worksite to another. While that system is already stout with several useful storage options, one you may not yet be aware of is the Milwaukee Packout Backpack, which seeks to elevate the system's already celebrated mobility and customizability.
Apart from its molded exterior elements and durable ballistic materials, the Packout Backpack is also fit with any number of internal and external storage capabilities. That includes a little exterior clip that some may not realize has an actual function other than aesthetics. In fact, the clip may prove useful for those workers who often find themselves in need of easy access to a tape measure, as that's what it's designed to hold.
That clip is located on the left side of the Packout Backpack, and looks like little more than a flat piece of metal to the untrained eye. But it is designed for easy clipping of most standard tape measures for easy transport. Perhaps more importantly, the clip is designed for quick access, and could save you the potential headache of rummaging through the pack's main storage compartment every time you need to take a quick measurement on the job. Sure, it may seem like a small little creature comfort, but as far a clever features go, the tape measure clip is a reflection of what makes most Milwaukee's Packout Backpacks so handy.
What customers are saying about the Milwaukee Packout Backpack
Given the thought that Milwaukee's design team put into the Packout Backpack, you might be seriously considering picking one up for yourself. If that is the case, you might be wise to do a little digging into what real world customers have to say about its overall quality. Unfortunately, if you do that digging on the pack's Milwaukee Product page, you'll run into a red flag or two, as it currently holds a rating of just 2.5-stars out of 5.
That rating is currently based on reviews from 112 customers, some 86 of whom rated it at 3-stars or lower. The most common point of complaint about the Packout Backpack is its zippers, which multiple reviewers claim are prone to failure or outright breaking with regular usage. Apart from the zipper problem, several other reviewers noted that the bag's Tear-resistant 1680D ballistic material is not as tear-resistant as advertised, and is prone to splitting under normal usage conditions. And at least one Redditor noted that their tape measure clip actually came off with little effort.
The news is not all bad concerning the Packout Backpack, with 26 reviewers rating it at 4 or 5-stars. Several fans of the bag rave about its spacious interior as well as its comfortable shoulder-carry design. They also like the bag's durable molded bottom and the easy-carry handles affixed to the top. And yes, those who rated the bag highly have nothing but positive things to say about its overall durability.
Where to buy Milwaukee's Packout Backback
Assuming the potential quality control issues concerning the Packout Backpack's zippers and materials are not a deterrent, you might now be wondering where you can pick up one of these Milwaukee bags for yourself. The list of purchase options does not include its Milwaukee Tools' product page, as the TTI-owned company's site does not operate as a retail outlet in its own right. The site does, however, offer guidance as to where potential customers can purchase Milwaukee's Packout Backpack, and there are plenty of avenues with which to procure one.
As it currently stands, prices for the Packout Backpack may vary depending on the selected point of purchase. It would seem, however, that many sites are selling the bag for around $134 these days, including popular retailers such as The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Northern Tool, Acme Tools and Summit Racing Equipment, among others. Grainger would appear to be one of the few outliers in terms of the Packout Backpack's sticker price, with that outlet listing it at $190.19. So, you might be wise to purchase the bag elsewhere if you are interested.
For the record, you can also purchase the backpack for $134 through Milwaukee's Amazon Packout Store, if you're interested. Apart from the already listed outlets, the bag can also be purchased from Tool Up, Max Tool, Zoro.com, Ohio Power Tool, Supply House, MSC, White Cap, Do It Best, Blain's Farm & Fleet, Ferguson, Fastenal, Platt, Factory Authorized Outlet, and The Power Tool Store.