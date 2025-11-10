US Navy Techs Forced To Salvage Parts From Their Own Subs & Fighter Jets

It might seem strange that one of the largest navies in the world is having to cannibalize its own aircraft and submarines to keep others operational. However, this is the situation as revealed by a recent U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report. The report details how U.S. Navy technicians are having to salvage spare parts from Virginia-class submarines and F/A-18 Super Hornets to keep others in service. As well as reporting on the F/A-18 and Virginia-class submarines, the report also looked at the Stryker, Littoral Combat Ship, and F-35 programs.

According to the GAO, maintenance crews often face delays that could stretch to months waiting for components. In these instances, they're left with few alternatives other than stripping other assets for the parts they needed. In some cases, such as procuring F/A-18 radio frequency cables, the replacement cables could only be sourced from the original manufacturer, a process that was controlled entirely by the vendor's schedule — not ideal given the cost of an F/A-18 Super Hornet. The same scenario applies to the Virginia-class submarine fleet.

Program officials reported to the GAO that many repair and maintenance procedures require parts that can only be acquired from the original manufacturer, and again, parts are supplied at the vendor's convenience and not to the Navy's desired timeline. Additionally, the GAO identified that maintainers often have limited access to technical data and intellectual property, meaning they are unable to repair equipment without the support of contractors. The workaround? Cannibalize usable parts from other assets.