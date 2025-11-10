Gerber's Highly-Rated Pocket Knife Is Only $17 On Amazon - Here's What Users Say About It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With its wide range of products and competitive prices, Amazon can be a great place to buy hand tools, including those that might be handy for everyday carry. One popular tool that gets good reviews on Amazon is the Gerber Gear Paraframe EDC Folding Pocket Knife, which retails for $17.00. At the time of writing, the knife has accumulated over 22,000 reviews, with an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars across them.

Many reviewers have only positive things to say about the knife, with one reviewer saying that they had bought plenty of pocket knives, but the Gerber stood out as a favorite. They claim that they buy multiple because they're prone to losing them, but that "it's like a part of my body is missing when my Gerber is!" Another reviewer says that they rely on the knife for work in a commercial kitchen, where they use it to open boxes and food packaging. They also note that the knife is easy to keep clean, and thanks to its affordable price, they're not bothered if it gets damaged through use.

Multiple reviewers comment on its compact size, with one claiming that the "knife is tiny, even by EDC standards. Still, I'm surprised how useful it's been." The knife's low price is also brought up by many reviewers, including those who admit that its capability and durability might not be the best on the market.