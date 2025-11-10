Gerber's Highly-Rated Pocket Knife Is Only $17 On Amazon - Here's What Users Say About It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With its wide range of products and competitive prices, Amazon can be a great place to buy hand tools, including those that might be handy for everyday carry. One popular tool that gets good reviews on Amazon is the Gerber Gear Paraframe EDC Folding Pocket Knife, which retails for $17.00. At the time of writing, the knife has accumulated over 22,000 reviews, with an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars across them.
Many reviewers have only positive things to say about the knife, with one reviewer saying that they had bought plenty of pocket knives, but the Gerber stood out as a favorite. They claim that they buy multiple because they're prone to losing them, but that "it's like a part of my body is missing when my Gerber is!" Another reviewer says that they rely on the knife for work in a commercial kitchen, where they use it to open boxes and food packaging. They also note that the knife is easy to keep clean, and thanks to its affordable price, they're not bothered if it gets damaged through use.
Multiple reviewers comment on its compact size, with one claiming that the "knife is tiny, even by EDC standards. Still, I'm surprised how useful it's been." The knife's low price is also brought up by many reviewers, including those who admit that its capability and durability might not be the best on the market.
Some reviewers are not so impressed with the knife
Although Amazon reviewers are generally satisfied with the knife, not every reviewer is as complimentary. One of the main problems highlighted by reviewers who left a one-star verdict is that the knife's locking mechanism can be difficult to engage, or will simply not engage at all. Other dissatisfied reviewers report that the blade can dull quickly, with one reviewer saying that it "doesn't come sharp, let alone hold an edge even after 2 days." Others highlight inconsistencies with the knife's build quality, with some reviewers claiming that the knife went rusty.
The knife also gets very mixed reviews from Redditors on the EDC subreddit. One user calls it a "cheap tool for light work," while another says that it's not as good as similarly priced competitors. However, not everyone is so negative, with a user commenting that they've used one daily without problem for the past six months.
Whether the knife ranks as one of the sub-$25 Amazon tools worth buying depends on what the buyer plans to use it for. Buyers on a tighter budget looking for a knife for light use might find it a worthwhile purchase, although those with higher budgets could potentially find more capable tools elsewhere. Even on Amazon, there are plenty of rivals available — although it's worth keeping in mind that there are some types of tools from Amazon that are worth avoiding.