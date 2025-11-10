When To Apply Lubrication To Your Ryobi String Trimmer (And Why You Should)

String trimmers are an effective way to trim weeds and grass in awkward areas where deck mowers can't reach. They're perfect for working around trees or buildings, cleaning up garden borders, or taking out tall grass that might choke even the best lawnmowers. Ryobi is one of the major power tool brands that offers a selection of string trimmers; its 15-inch model made our list of essential Ryobi tools every homeowner will want and Ryobi's carbon-fiber 40V trimmer is one of 2025's best string trimmers. Ryobi currently offers more than 40 electric or gas-powered string trimmers, all of which require regular maintenance for proper operation and long life.

This means keeping the vents and shaft clear of clippings, regularly checking and replacing the line spool, and making sure moving parts are properly lubricated. Some of Ryobi's more affordable trimmers don't have a way to apply grease to the bearings, so check your owner's manual to see if it's required for your model. If your trimmer is greaseable, it's a good idea to do it once a year at the beginning or end of the season. You'll also want to apply a fresh bit of grease if the shaft or cutting head starts to emit vibrations or unusual noises. And if you're putting your trimmer into long-term storage, lubricating it beforehand helps ensure it works correctly when you need it again.