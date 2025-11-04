Microsoft's Latest Update Finally Fixed A Decade-Old Windows Bug

After many, many years of frustration from Windows users, Microsoft has finally fixed one of its most persistent operating system bugs: the long-broken "Update and shut down" option that would restart instead of quickly shutting down the PC. This frustrating feature is officially gone in the Oct. 28 Windows 11 update. Important to note: this update is optional, so you may have to go download update KB5067036 yourself if you want to implement the change. A permanent fix will roll out later in November.

For years now, clicking "Update and shut down" wouldn't power off your computer after installing updates, like you'd rightly assume it would. Instead, the computer would reboot to the login screen hours later. The problem dates all the way back to Windows 10. It probably had to do with how Windows processes updates: Even if you clicked "Update and shut down," the system first has to reboot into an "offline servicing phase" to complete certain file replacements. In older builds, Windows could have failed to carry over the final "power off" command after that reboot, which would result in the confusing restart. With KB5067036, it's now officially resolved. (Just don't go getting confused and accidentally shut down mid-update.)