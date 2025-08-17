What Happens If You Turn Off Your Computer During An Update?

Updating the computer is among the most important aspects of PC maintenance. They help to improve the performance, fix bugs, and strengthen protection against security threats. However, installing updates can be stressful because they often take a long time, and when the loading screen freezes, it's hard to tell if anything is actually happening. This can lead to various scenarios in which updates can be interrupted.

If you've been waiting a long time on the loading screen, you might force a shutdown out of frustration, hoping it would fix the stuck update. Other times, the power cuts out unexpectedly or a laptop battery dies mid-update. Then, there are instances when you might accidentally close the lid or unplug the desktop while the process is still running. When any of these things happen and the device is turned off halfway through the update, you tend to assume the computer will boot up normally, and the update will resume on the next boot. Unfortunately, that's not always the case.

When the installation process is interrupted, there's a risk that the computer will not function normally the next time we open it. For Windows computers, this may lead to endless restart loops or annoying pop-ups with the message: "Windows couldn't complete the updates." For modern macOS devices (Big Sur (2020) onwards), they are more protected from these interruptions since their updates are applied to a separate system snapshot of the startup disk instead of the active system volume. Thus, they can simply revert to the previous version of their software at startup. However, this doesn't make them completely foolproof against issues stemming from failed updates.