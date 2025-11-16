Why Is Airbus Scrapping Basically Brand-New Jets?

Typically, when you imagine an airplane being stripped for parts, you probably picture an older aircraft at the end of its life. An aging plane sitting in one of the world's massive airplane boneyards , giving up whatever useful parts it has left after a decades-long career in the skies. What you don't imagine are nearly new, state-of-the-art jetliners being cannibalized for their parts. Sitting unused because of low demand or lack of crews? Maybe. But stripped and scrapped like an old junker? That sounds bizarre, but it's exactly what's been happening with an increasing number of Airbus jets in recent months.

It comes from pure economics. With the airline industry facing an unprecedented shortage of modern jet engines while simultaneously dealing with an ongoing heavy demand for global air travel, crazy things are happening. In some places, fully functioning modern Airbus planes can better serve their owners by being taken apart and stripped of their engines and other parts. That's because the fuel-efficient engines that power these planes are, for the moment at least, more valuable as spares than the entire aircraft itself. It's an unusual, slightly paradoxical scenario that shines an interesting light on how the modern aviation industry is structured.