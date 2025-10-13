Delta's CEO Explains Why Air Traffic Control Systems Are Slowing Down Our Flights

Air traffic controllers have one of the highest-pressure jobs with the most responsibility on the planet. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the United States' Air Traffic Organization is responsible for more than three million fliers on a daily basis, and the country's network of air traffic controllers has a crucial role in keeping them safe during their journeys. You might think that they'd have state-of-the-art equipment at their disposal to do so, but Delta CEO Ed Bastian reports that this is, sadly, far from the case.

In a May 2025 interview with Today, Bastian was shown images of a current air traffic control facility, which presenter Savannah Guthrie reported, "looks like they could be from an Apollo 13 flight ... fans ... some of these have foil ... we've talked about copper wires." Bastian responded that any flyer seeing these images probably becomes very uneasy about flying. Because of the potential scale of an aircraft accident, the industry is supremely danger-averse, and in combination with equipment in severe need of revamping, this can have a profound effect on flight timing. "What happens is," he went on, "in order to keep it safe, everything gets slowed down at the sign of any kind of risk." He gives a particularly egregious example of the results of all this: Delta began flights between LaGuardia and Atlanta in the 1950s, and this flight takes longer now than it did then.

"It's a radar point-and-shoot system from the 1960s that the controllers are operating with," concluded the Delta CEO. The situation certainly isn't news to the industry at large, but neither is the huge financial burden of resolving it in U.S. airports.