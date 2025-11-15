Did You Know You Can Add A Trail Camera To Your Verizon Data Plan?

Choosing the right wireless plan for your cell phone can be tricky, especially when trying to determine how much data you or your family might need. The same can be true when adding other electronics as well, like a tablet or a laptop. But if you have a device like one of the best cellular trail cameras for hunting season, you might be curious if you can add it as well. Luckily, Verizon does offer this option through its connected device plan.

Verizon's single-device plan starts at 500MB and goes up to 1GB. If your trail cam is only taking photos occasionally and recording only short video clips, this may be enough to suit your needs. But if you have more than one camera, or you're afraid 1GB just won't be enough data, the shared plan goes up to 10GB. Plus, there's room to grow, as Verizon allows you to add up to 30 connected devices per account.

If your account has an unlimited phone plan, each connected trail cam must have its own plan. If you're using a shared data plan, all of your cameras can share a single pool of data. But if you have a large property and need to ensure you're fully covered, you can get Verizon's unlimited connected device plan for security cameras, which charges you a flat rate per month. For more details on the different options Verizon offers, visit their website.