Did You Know You Can Add A Trail Camera To Your Verizon Data Plan?
Choosing the right wireless plan for your cell phone can be tricky, especially when trying to determine how much data you or your family might need. The same can be true when adding other electronics as well, like a tablet or a laptop. But if you have a device like one of the best cellular trail cameras for hunting season, you might be curious if you can add it as well. Luckily, Verizon does offer this option through its connected device plan.
Verizon's single-device plan starts at 500MB and goes up to 1GB. If your trail cam is only taking photos occasionally and recording only short video clips, this may be enough to suit your needs. But if you have more than one camera, or you're afraid 1GB just won't be enough data, the shared plan goes up to 10GB. Plus, there's room to grow, as Verizon allows you to add up to 30 connected devices per account.
If your account has an unlimited phone plan, each connected trail cam must have its own plan. If you're using a shared data plan, all of your cameras can share a single pool of data. But if you have a large property and need to ensure you're fully covered, you can get Verizon's unlimited connected device plan for security cameras, which charges you a flat rate per month. For more details on the different options Verizon offers, visit their website.
Cellular options and Wi-Fi cams
If you're wanting a data plan for your hunting trail camera, which some states have banned, but prefer something simple, some brands have their own packages. For example, Stealth Cam offers cellular plans that use Verizon's coverage without requiring you to add the device to your existing Verizon account. You can activate a camera for around $20 per month, and you can add more for a discounted price. Plus, your camera can switch automatically between Verizon and AT&T for the best signal.
But if you're using a Wi-Fi trail camera, you'll be a bit more restricted overall. That's because Wi-Fi trail cams transmit data through a nearby wireless network. So if you want to use one for home security, instead of a cheap security camera, you'll need to install it close to your house so it can connect to your existing wireless internet router. The problem however, is that while these cameras will still work, their range is limited. You'd need a strong signal all the time, which can be tough.
Since Wi-Fi trail cameras don't give you the benefit of pics and video readily available on your cell phone, you'd have to deal with an SD card. This might be okay if your cameras are close to your house. But if not, you'd have to take the time to walk or drive to switch out the cards. Depending on your location and time of year, this may not be as easy as it sounds.