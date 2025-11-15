Drivers In These Cities Are The Most Afraid Of Parallel Parking

If you've been driving for long enough, and particularly if you've had the same car for a long time, you develop a keen instinct for which parking spots will be too much of a squeeze. Parallel parking is a bit of an exception though; it can be difficult to pull off and you might prefer to simply avoid it. If you're one of those very wary parallel parkers, this one's for you. In September 2025, Compare The Market revealed the results of a study performed the previous year, aimed at determining the cities whose drivers are most prone to being anxious about performing a parallel park. In the United States, Georgia's state capital, Atlanta, received the highest Parallel Parking Anxiety Index of any city in the country, at 81 out of 100.

As part of the study, Compare The Market determined the Parallel Parking Anxiety Index of 48 cities across the United States. In order to compare them, two different factors were used. Firstly, the social media mentions of parallel parking in the city, weighted by their negative, neutral, or positive intent, were considered to arrive at a composite sentiment score. This was then combined with Google searches per 1,000 capita, determining how frequently that city's drivers scoured social media with searches such as "parallel parking tips," "parallel parking help," "parallel parking tutorial," and "parallel parking explained." Normalization of the data led to a score between 0 and 1, then translated to one between 1 and 100. Two more state capitals take the second and third spots on the list: Boston and Honolulu respectively. The world's first self-parking car was introduced longer ago than you may think, but parallel parking remains a problem that even the best drivers can have a tricky time with.