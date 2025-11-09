Why Do Impact Sockets Have Holes? Here's What They're For

When you're tackling a high-torque job that requires a durable solution, there's nothing like a set of dependable impact sockets to keep you moving. They're how mechanics remove your tires' lug nuts, or lug bolts, depending on your car manufacturer, and they're also great for rusted bolts that just wouldn't budge otherwise. But if you've never used impact sockets before, you might not know that little hole you see on the side is there to keep the socket in place.

Often called a "cross hole," this handy feature is located near the base of the socket. When properly attached, the hole is lined up with the small retaining pin on the impact wrench itself. Once the tiny mechanism is engaged, the socket is locked tightly into place. So when work begins, you shouldn't have to worry about whether or not you're facing a dangerous situation later. Without this built-in lock, the immense force barreling through the wrench's drive could either damage the socket, or send it flying, putting you in harm's way.

But some impact sockets may actually not have holes at all. They're meant for impact wrenches that use a friction ring system, which takes advantage of internal pressure to hold the socket in place. If you have this type of impact wrench, you may still be able to use impact sockets with the hole. But before you do, consult your owner's manual to ensure these sockets are indeed compatible with the model of wrench you're using.