Can You Use Impact Sockets As Regular Sockets?

Impact sockets are tool attachments that are rugged and durable enough to resist the strong torsional and vibrational forces that come from impact wrenches. These are normally used together with power tools, including impact wrenches, for tasks that need a lot of torque and, well, impact. Applications where impact sockets are commonly used include equipment repair, heavy machinery maintenance, construction, and automotive repair. Because of the heavy stresses that impact sockets are subjected to, they are made to be a lot stronger and safer and can be used as regular sockets.

At first glance, it may seem that an impact socket is the same as a regular socket, but there are several differences between the two. One of the most obvious is the coloration of normal sockets because most regular sockets are made from chrome vanadium steel, they have a silver, polished look versus the dull black of impact sockets. Next, the locking mechanism on impact sockets is a groove ring type, unlike regular sockets, which have a ball-groove lock. Lastly, impact sockets tend to be bigger and longer than regular sockets because they are designed for more rigorous and demanding use in industrial settings.

Despite being designed to work with impact tools, impact sockets can be used in place of regular sockets. There are several types of impact sockets, varying in depth, drive size, and shape, with 50% thicker walls compared to a regular socket. This thicker design means they can handle more force, making them very apt when dealing with difficult-to-remove corroded nuts or bolts that need increased energy and leverage to detach. In terms of grip, impact wrenches are very secure, as they have a half-dozen or more points designed to avoid slips, which reduces the risk of rounding off the fasteners.

