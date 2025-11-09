Can You Use Your Mobile Hotspot On An Airplane?

When we're on the road (and we mean, literally on the road, and not in the air), many of us use our phones as mobile hotspots to connect our other devices to the internet. The hotspot connects to the cellular network and then converts that connection to a Wi-Fi signal. You can then connect your laptop, tablet, or other internet-enabled device to your phone just like you'd connect those devices to any other Wi-Fi signal. It's a great trick to keep your kids entertained on long drives or to connect with your colleagues when you're away from the desk. But does it work in the air?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. You can't connect to a mobile hot spot at 30,000 feet, and the reason why is pretty simple. Mobile hot spots require cellular data to create a connection between your phone and another device. That connection is impossible once you're in the air because your phone won't be able to connect to cell towers on the ground. It's likely that you'll also be required to put your phone into airplane mode, which disables both cellular and Wi-Fi connections. So if we can't use a hot spot in the air, what do we do? Luckily, travelers have other options.