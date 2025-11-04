Dear Elon: I Don't Want To Hear Another Word About Flying Teslas Until This Real Problem Is Fixed

For a moment, put aside any reservations you may have about the ever-controversial Elon Musk, and consider what his company, Tesla, has achieved over the years. After launching the original Roadster back in 2008, Tesla has grown from strength to strength, having launched hugely successful models such as the Model 3 and Model Y, alongside pioneering future-thinking tech, perhaps most notably autonomous driving. While Musk has fallen through on some promises, he certainly has come good on a few, such as delivering affordable mass-market EVs to the masses, and developing gigafactories which cut production times and costs. Plus, bringing a sharp electric truck to the market. However, the headline-snatching billionaire keeps falling through on one of the most exciting promises he's ever made — to bring us the return of the Tesla Roadster.

Now, while electric cars don't really get my juices flowing, the promise of a $200,000 drop-top with a zero-to-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds, real-world driving range north of 600 miles, and a Veyron-challenging 250 mph top speed is surely enough to pique the interest of any gearhead. Unfortunately, for those of us with our interests piqued, Musk keeps moving the bar. Initially, the revised and world-beating Roadster was supposed to arrive in 2020. For those of you not counting, it's now five years late, and we still don't seem any closer to the vision being realized.

Or do we? Musk hinted to Joe Rogan a few days ago now, on the JRE Podcast, that a public unveiling of a working prototype is remarkably close, and maybe even just months, if not weeks, away. That's surely great news for all involved, especially for those that left $50,000 deposits some eight years ago now, but then Musk said something deeply frustrating.