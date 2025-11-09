Common Problems With Cub Cadet Lawn Mowers (According To Users)
The first Cub Cadet lawn mower hit the market in 1961. Today, Cub Cadet offers a full line of Walk-Behind, Zero-Turn, and Riding Lawn Mowers, including some of the best lawn mowers available at Tractor Supply. Cub Cadet ZTX4 48 and ZTX5 60 models have 5-star ratings at Tractor Supply, followed by the SCP100 21-inch push mower with a 4.8-star rating.
The Cub Cadet ZT1 ZT42E, a 56-volt max cordless electric zero-turn, has only 3.8 stars according to Tractor Supply's customers. As with many lithium-ion battery-operated devices, battery issues are a common problem with this model. Issues include battery depletion with the mower in storage for just 12 hours, refusing to charge, error codes that won't clear, and trouble finding/receiving service.
The gas-powered Cub Cadet Ultima ZTS1 42IP, a zero-turn with a steering wheel, doesn't fare much better when it comes to receiving service according to users. Several users report updating their reviews for this mower, saying at first it seemed capable, but after a few uses it lacks power or stops running altogether.
At The Home Depot, users of the electric ZT1 ZT42E, experience similar problems with error codes, battery reliability, and customer support. Another steering wheel equipped gasoline-powered zero-turn, the ZTXS4 60, only has two reviews at The Home Depot, but both report poor customer service.
Poor customer service is Cub Cadet's most common problem
While Cub Cadet has a long history producing lawn and garden equipment, SlashGear ranked the brand in the bottom third compared to other major lawn mower brands. Concerns about customer service, clearly voiced by reviews submitted to Consumer Affairs, held the brand back despite its reputation for dependable and innovative products. With 755 reviews and ratings on Consumer Affairs, Cub Cadet holds a 1.2-star (out of 5) rating. Poor customer service is a recurring theme among the low ratings.
Charles, a self-reported disabled 70-year-old, bought a new Cub Cadet LT50 on 8/18/2025. It failed to start the day after it was delivered, prompting Charles to call customer service. Charles was told to take it to a service center and reports "Cub Cadet says it's not their problem" that he cannot load the non-running mower onto a trailer. Another owner, Wes, experienced problems with their Cub Cadet Ultima Series ZTS1 steering gear. They report Cub Cadet customer service essentially told them to "pound sand" when requesting help.
Green Buffalo Lawn & Pest Control gives Cub Cadet a 1-star rating on Trustpilot, where Cub Cadet holds a 1.4-star rating with 103 reviews. While they report poor build quality of the mower, they rate the company's customer service "worse than the mower issues," citing "endless delays and finger-pointing."
Methodology
Cub Cadet's broad offering of lawn mower types and models presents a wide variety of problems encountered by its users. In addition to the reviews from retailers like Tractor Supply and The Home Depot, we perused Reddit threads and review collection sites like Trustpilot and Consumer Affairs. We would like to have included reviews from the Better Business Bureau but Cub Cadet is not accredited by the BBB.
Battery issues, low power output, and failure to start were common user reported problems. However, Cub Cadet's inability to satisfy its customers through its customer support organization is the most common problem.