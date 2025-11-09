Common Problems With Cub Cadet Lawn Mowers (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The first Cub Cadet lawn mower hit the market in 1961. Today, Cub Cadet offers a full line of Walk-Behind, Zero-Turn, and Riding Lawn Mowers, including some of the best lawn mowers available at Tractor Supply. Cub Cadet ZTX4 48 and ZTX5 60 models have 5-star ratings at Tractor Supply, followed by the SCP100 21-inch push mower with a 4.8-star rating.

The Cub Cadet ZT1 ZT42E, a 56-volt max cordless electric zero-turn, has only 3.8 stars according to Tractor Supply's customers. As with many lithium-ion battery-operated devices, battery issues are a common problem with this model. Issues include battery depletion with the mower in storage for just 12 hours, refusing to charge, error codes that won't clear, and trouble finding/receiving service.

The gas-powered Cub Cadet Ultima ZTS1 42IP, a zero-turn with a steering wheel, doesn't fare much better when it comes to receiving service according to users. Several users report updating their reviews for this mower, saying at first it seemed capable, but after a few uses it lacks power or stops running altogether.

At The Home Depot, users of the electric ZT1 ZT42E, experience similar problems with error codes, battery reliability, and customer support. Another steering wheel equipped gasoline-powered zero-turn, the ZTXS4 60, only has two reviews at The Home Depot, but both report poor customer service.