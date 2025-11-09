Are Kohler Diesel Engines Still Being Made & Who Owns The Company?

The Kohler brand has a storied history of engine building, specifically diesel engines. Kohler Company was founded in 1873 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, by a man named John Michael Kohler. However, it wasn't until much later, in 1948, that the company began producing small engines. From there, Kohler continued to produce engines, and even recently earned the Diesel Of The Year award for its KSD 1403TCA engine.

As of today, the Kohler brand still exists and is still making engines, although it is doing so under a different name. In a press release on September 17, 2024, Kohler announced it is "ushering in a New Era of Sustainable Energy Innovation" by renaming the brand Rehlko. "Rehlko builds on a 100-plus-year legacy of powering an energy resilient world for a better future," the press release stated. This all came along when Platinum Equity, a private equity firm, helped establish the Kohler Energy company as a stand-alone business. From there, the Rehlko brand is now responsible for Kohler Power Systems and Kohler Engines.

If the name Rehlko seems oddly similar to Kohler, it's because the new brand name uses the same letters as the original. "This rebranding is more than just a clever name change," Francis Perrin, chief brand and sustainability officer at Rehlko, said. "The letters that comprise the name Rehlko reflect our 100-plus years of rich heritage under the Kohler brand."