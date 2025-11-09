Yes, You Can Add A Whipple Supercharger To A 5.7 HEMI - And Here's What It Costs

Whipple Superchargers are regarded as one of the top supercharger manufacturers, especially known for their twin-screw superchargers. They manufacture parts for both OEMs as well as aftermarket supercharging kits. Whipple supercharging is very popular among the Mopar community thanks to Whipple's bolt-on, turn-key kits for various HEMI engines.

Whipple's twin-screw superchargers, while being very efficient and producing a lot of power, are big and bulky and require a lot of space inside the engine bay. This is another reason why they are so popular with HEMI engines, because the supercharger can sit neatly on top and perfectly aligns with the high intake ports, allowing a straight, short path for air to rush into the cylinder heads. It's safe to call it a snug fit, which is why you can see twin-screw-style superchargers across the entire HEMI range. However, the stock supercharged engine seen from the factory in the SRT Hellcat or RAM TRX uses a twin-screw design from IHI, a completely different supercharger manufacturer based out of Japan.

The Chrysler 5.7-liter HEMI, though the smallest of the modern HEMI engines, remains one of the most popular choices, largely due to its widespread use in RAM trucks. Whipple offers supercharging kits up to 3.0 liters for all models, including Jeep, RAM, Challenger, Charger, Durango, and others. These kits are essentially bolt on kits that can add upwards of 160 RWHP, which is impressive considering these numbers were tested on standard pump gas.