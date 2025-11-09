Yes, You Can Add A Whipple Supercharger To A 5.7 HEMI - And Here's What It Costs
Whipple Superchargers are regarded as one of the top supercharger manufacturers, especially known for their twin-screw superchargers. They manufacture parts for both OEMs as well as aftermarket supercharging kits. Whipple supercharging is very popular among the Mopar community thanks to Whipple's bolt-on, turn-key kits for various HEMI engines.
Whipple's twin-screw superchargers, while being very efficient and producing a lot of power, are big and bulky and require a lot of space inside the engine bay. This is another reason why they are so popular with HEMI engines, because the supercharger can sit neatly on top and perfectly aligns with the high intake ports, allowing a straight, short path for air to rush into the cylinder heads. It's safe to call it a snug fit, which is why you can see twin-screw-style superchargers across the entire HEMI range. However, the stock supercharged engine seen from the factory in the SRT Hellcat or RAM TRX uses a twin-screw design from IHI, a completely different supercharger manufacturer based out of Japan.
The Chrysler 5.7-liter HEMI, though the smallest of the modern HEMI engines, remains one of the most popular choices, largely due to its widespread use in RAM trucks. Whipple offers supercharging kits up to 3.0 liters for all models, including Jeep, RAM, Challenger, Charger, Durango, and others. These kits are essentially bolt on kits that can add upwards of 160 RWHP, which is impressive considering these numbers were tested on standard pump gas.
What makes Whipple supercharging so special, and how much does it cost?
Whipple is a pioneer of twin-screw supercharging with over 35 years of experience in supercharging. As opposed to centrifugal superchargers, which build power with RPMs, twin-screw superchargers use long intermeshing rotors that compress the air before it enters the engine. They are also positive displacement units, meaning there will always be a fixed amount of air being compressed, giving a much wider torque curve and instant throttle response. This goes hand in hand with the HEMI's torque-heavy nature, actually enhancing it further, making it feel close to a naturally aspirated engine. Moreover, Whipple kits are known for their high-pitched whine, which we often associate with supercharging.
The 5.7-liter HEMI Whipple supercharging kits are model-specific. While they may share most of the parts with each other, the fittings can vary from model to model, so it's best to pick the one made specifically for your vehicle. Even though pricing varies, the cheapest kit can be had for $8,499 for the Jeep Wrangler, while the one for the latest RAM with E-torque technology is rated at 180 RWHP, costs $9,499. For reference, centrifugal supercharger kits from ProCharger cost slightly less, starting at $7,449. However, they are rated at around 140+ horsepower, less than what Whipple offers, and they also lose out on the low-end punch and instant response that the Whipple twin-screw delivers. Additionally, some customization options are available; you can choose the color or finish of the supercharger housing to match your build for an extra cost, giving builders flexibility right from the factory.