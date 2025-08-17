Chrysler 5.7 HEMI: Where Are The Engines Made & How Much HP Do They Produce?

Chrysler's 5.7 HEMI is one of America's favorite engines. Since launching in 2002 as part of the third generation of HEMI engines, it has gone on to feature on muscle cars, SUVs, half-ton pickup trucks, and even heavy-duty pickup models. This adaptability and characteristic strengths, such as its 300-plus horsepower and strong torque delivery, made the 5.7 HEMI V8 one of the most respected and iconic engines in Chrysler's range. Despite that, Stellantis had conceived a future without HEMI V8 engines, having decided to stop offering them in its vehicles due to tightening emissions rules.

For most of its existence, Chrysler built the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 in its Saltillo engine plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. Along with the 5.7-liter mill, the facility also builds the Stellantis 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-6 engine used in the Ram 1500, Wagoneer L, and Grand Wagoneer L, as well as the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 found beneath the hoods of the heavy-duty Ram 2500 and Ram 3500.

Chrysler has decided to bring back the 5.7 HEMI V8 for 2026 owing to popular demand. However, reports suggest that Stellantis will move HEMI engine manufacturing out of Mexico to its Dundee engine plant in Michigan, a 275-acre facility that so far has been responsible for the Chrysler 2.4 Tigershark inline-4 and 3.6 Pentastar V6 engines. But with both engines having made their last journeys off the production line in 2023, Stellantis is now preparing the Dundee plant to build a range of new inline-4 powerplants. These include a 2.0 Hurricane4 EVO twin-turbo inline-4 and 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, which will have direct fuel injection and support hybrid-electric vehicles.