Nvidia Is Shooting One Of Its Most Powerful Chips Into Space

Data centers on Earth require access to huge amounts of electricity to power them and huge amounts of water to keep their servers cool. Ambitious startup Starcloud argues that both energy and cooling capacity are more readily and cheaply available in space, making orbital data centers a feasible alternative to centers on Earth. In November, Starcloud plans to launch an Nvidia H100 GPU into orbit to test its functionality in space, with the aim of eventually building extraterrestrial data centers.

In its white paper, Starcloud says that it "has developed a range of concept designs and has not found any insurmountable obstacles," although it is relying heavily on the cost of space launches decreasing over the coming years to make its plans economically viable. The startup plans to eventually create modular data centers in space, hypothesizing that a 5GW data center could be powered by an array of solar panels measuring around four square kilometers (around 1.5 square miles). To dissipate the heat generated by the data center, the startup says it would deploy an array of radiators, which would need to be around half the size of the solar panel array.

Having a data center in space could make processing data from satellites faster, and according to Starcloud, it could also enable AI companies to keep up with compute demands for training latest models.