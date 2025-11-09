Who Makes Engines For Aston Martin Road Cars?

Aston Martin is a storied British automaker, famed for such creations as the DB5 as piloted by James Bond, the Andrian Newey-designed Valkyrie, and brutish Vantage of the 1990s. Throughout its 100-and-some year history, Aston Martin, though widely admired and celebrated, has been through its fair share of financial troubles. As a result, ownership of the brand has been passed around more times than a package at the post office.

Naturally, over these years, and throughout these various different ownerships, engines have been provided by numerous different suppliers. Previous used engines have been self-made by Aston themselves, or come from other famous automakers such as Ford and Bentley, but in recent years, Aston has partnered up with none other than Mercedes-AMG for its thunderous powerplants.

This collaboration is nothing new — Aston Martin has been using Mercedes-AMG engines since around 2018, with the DB11 being the first to receive one. To be precise, the engine in question is a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8. It delivers 503 horsepower and 498 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to motivate the DB11 to a top speed of 187 mph, with the 60 mph dash being completed in four seconds flat. So, while these boosted V8 mills from Mercedes-AMG might lack some of the aura of an old-school, naturally aspirated V12, they certainly deliver Aston-worthy levels of grunt, and there are other benefits to the down-sized and boosted engines too.

Even in the supercar world, efficiency matters. Given Aston's recent financial struggles, partnering with AMG, a manufacturer that already has an established arsenal of modern engines that are fit for current and future emissions regulations, makes way more fiscal sense than developing a series of engines in-house to tackle these ever-stricter hoops and hurdles.