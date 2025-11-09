Think Twice Before Performing This Car Mod – It Could Get Your Registration Revoked

Modern-day emissions regulations have led automakers to make their vehicles as clean as possible. They achieve this through several means, including engine downsizing, hybridization, forced induction, particulate filters, direct injection, and more. These technologies are managed by thousands of lines of code stored in the car's computer modules, intended to coordinate these systems to minimize emissions and maximize efficiency.

These modules include, among others, the powertrain control module and the engine control module. If these were to be re-flashed or swapped out for different modules, it could negatively change the car's emissions footprint, and could get your registration revoked. This is exactly what happened to Jarek Vetriderz, a TikToker who swapped computer modules in his RAM truck after converting an automatic transmission into a manual.

Although replacing the modules allowed him to eventually pass the emissions test, the state of Utah flagged the change as tampering. This ended with the revocation of his vehicle registration, and permanently immobilized his truck. This case highlights how tightly emissions compliance is tied to the software and hardware in a modern vehicle, and why you should think twice before performing this car mod.