Can An Automatic Transmission Car Be Converted To A Manual (And Vice Versa)?

The type of transmission in your car dramatically impacts how it drives and what's required from the driver. According to CarMax, the number of manual transmissions sold over the past three decades has steadily declined from around 27% in 1995 to less than 3% in 2020. Automatic transmissions are more common, add convenience, and can benefit fuel economy depending on driving habits. However, manual transmissions offer more direct control of the car, especially behind the wheel of a high-performance vehicle.

Given the dramatic differences between an automatic and manual transmission, would there ever be a reason to convert from one to the other? And if there is a compelling reason to switch, is it even possible? Yes, there are solid arguments to support converting your vehicle's transmission. Whether or not a conversion is viable depends on the circumstances and how much you're willing to spend. Many new features have been added to cars over the years, including something called 'Shift Lock' on an automatic transmission, which provides some useful functions.