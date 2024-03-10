Can An Automatic Transmission Car Be Converted To A Manual (And Vice Versa)?
The type of transmission in your car dramatically impacts how it drives and what's required from the driver. According to CarMax, the number of manual transmissions sold over the past three decades has steadily declined from around 27% in 1995 to less than 3% in 2020. Automatic transmissions are more common, add convenience, and can benefit fuel economy depending on driving habits. However, manual transmissions offer more direct control of the car, especially behind the wheel of a high-performance vehicle.
Given the dramatic differences between an automatic and manual transmission, would there ever be a reason to convert from one to the other? And if there is a compelling reason to switch, is it even possible? Yes, there are solid arguments to support converting your vehicle's transmission. Whether or not a conversion is viable depends on the circumstances and how much you're willing to spend. Many new features have been added to cars over the years, including something called 'Shift Lock' on an automatic transmission, which provides some useful functions.
Manual to automatic conversion
Any number of reasons exist to turn a manual car automatic. The most obvious is lost mobility: Injury or illness can leave a driver unable to operate a clutch or a stick shift. For a person who still relies on their car for everyday activities, the best option may be to rebuild their ride from a stick shift to a gear selector?
If you have an older model vehicle, switching to an automatic transmission is more manageable because there will be fewer computerized systems and wires. An automatic transmission runs off a TCM or transmission control module that collects data from sensors in the engine, so it knows when to shift. This computer is missing from a manual transmission vehicle and would be one of the components needed to convert to an automatic. This is a complex process and requires a knowledgeable professional. That professional would also need to swap out the gearbox and clutch.
Automatic to manual conversion
Manual cars are increasingly more difficult to find, and a stick shift is often considered a premium upgrade on some sports cars nowadays. For example, a standard Honda Civic is only available with an automatic transmission, whereas the performance-oriented Civic Type R comes with a manual shifter for almost double the price. Perhaps you're a driver wanting to reignite the fun of being behind the wheel and have more control over the car's performance. As in the previous scenario, the switch is complicated and your options depend on the vehicle you wish to transform.
Once again, older vehicles make the project easier as newer models have extensive onboard computer systems that need adjusting or replacing. Sometimes, you can modify the existing transmission, but other times, it requires an entirely different unit to be installed. While an older car may save you from tangling with complex computer systems, it also may make finding parts challenging during the conversion. After all, you'll need an entire clutch system, and if you can't source these parts, they'll have to be specially made, significantly raising the cost. A project like this is an investment and requires good maintenance. Before you leave it to chance, compare popular transmission fluids ranked worst to best.