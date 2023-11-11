What Is 'Shift Lock' On An Automatic Transmission, And How Do You Use It?

Modern vehicles with automatic transmissions typically have a 'shift lock' feature to prevent unintentionally moving the gearshift lever from park (P) to reverse (R). The shift lock is a small button in the gear selector that drivers have to press when selecting gears. In most cases, the shift lock works with the brake pedal, a safety feature that prevents passengers from fiddling with the gear stick and mitigating unnecessary accidents.

As such, the driver has to press the brake pedal to activate the shift lock release, and only then can the driver move the selector lever while pressing the shift lock button. On top of that, most cars have a key-shift interlocking feature that necessitates inserting the key into the ignition and turning it to the ON position before the driver can shift out of P or park.

Kostiantyn Voitenko/Shutterstock

However, not all vehicles with automatic gearboxes have a physical shift lock button on the selector lever. Newer cars with continuously variable automatic transmissions (CVT) and gated gear selectors have the entire shift lock mechanism in the brake pedal.

But in older cars, knowing how to override the shift lock mechanism could be a lifesaver when the battery goes kaput or when the car breaks down and requires towing.