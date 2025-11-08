This Is The Cheapest Manual 4x4 You Can Buy New In 2025

For decades, if you were looking for a simple, rugged 4x4 pickup truck or SUV on the new car market, there was a strong chance that it would come standard with a manual transmission — and there was no shortage of options out there. But these vehicles weren't romanticizing the manual transmission or trying to court enthusiast buyers, though; it was often just the cheapest and most effective option, and many mainstream buyers were fine rowing their own gears.

But times have changed, and today, few modern vehicles offer manual transmissions. The 4x4 and pickup truck segments in particular have been hit hard by the decline of the stick-shift, with the majority of today's manual transmission options coming in sports cars or other street-oriented performance cars. There does, however, remain exactly three new 4x4s in America that you can currently buy with a manual transmission.

The base prices for these vehicles all fall between the mid-$30,000s and low-$40,000s, but the cheapest one you can buy is the venerable Jeep Wrangler, with the most basic version having a base MSRP of just over $34,000 after fees. In all three vehicles, choosing the manual will mean limiting yourself in terms of engine options and other high-grade equipment, though, and if you're committed to a new 4x4 with a manual gearbox, it's probably worth giving all three options a look before making a decision.