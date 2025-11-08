How To Restart Your Apple Watch (Even Without A Power Button)

While the Apple Watch has yet to fully replace the company's game-changing iPhone, the wrist-bound device has, arguably, become as integral to the lives of many of its users as its celebrated predecessor. But just like Apple's iPhone and iPad, or really any piece of mobile technology from any of the major tech brands, the Apple Watch is sometimes prone to glitches and even outright malfunction. And just like most devices, one of the most tried and true ways to get your watch back in working action is to simply restart or reboot it.

There are, of course, no guarantees that restarting or rebooting your iPhone enhancing Apple Watch will solve whatever problems the device might be experiencing. If the reboot doesn't do the trick, a trip to the Apple Store may be in order for a repair job. But you'd be wise to power the device down and back up before you make that trip, as a good, old-fashioned reboot can solve many a glitch-y issue. Regularly restarting the device may also ensure it continues to function as it is intended.

As for restarting or rebooting the device, there are actually several different ways you can take that potentially system-correcting course of action. And if you want restart the watch without the use of the device's power button, you should know that it's easy to do so. In fact, it may be as simple as just asking Siri to do it for you.