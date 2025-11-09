Is It Possible To Put A Short Bed On A Long Bed Truck?

Whether they are from the '60s and '70s, or more recently the '80s and '90s, vintage pickups are extremely popular among enthusiasts right now. Whether its a factory restoration, a performance build, or an off-roader, there are lots of reasons why these old trucks are hot right now.

While some brands and models of old trucks are more desirable and more valuable than others, as a general rule, short-bed (and single cab) trucks are typically going to be more popular and thus more expensive than their long-bed counterparts. A long-bed truck will indeed haul more, but when it comes to hobbyists, many truck enthusiasts prefer the tighter, sportier lines, smaller size, and lighter weight of a short-bed truck.

With lower prices and more availability, it's natural to wonder if a long-bed truck can be converted into a short-bed. The simple answer is that it's indeed possible and has been done fairly often with a sizable investment in both time and money. Whether or not the venture is actually worth the effort will depend a lot on your specific situation and what kind of truck you're working with. With that in mind, here's how the process is done and when it may be worth (or not worth) attempting the conversion.