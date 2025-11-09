Is It Possible To Put A Short Bed On A Long Bed Truck?
Whether they are from the '60s and '70s, or more recently the '80s and '90s, vintage pickups are extremely popular among enthusiasts right now. Whether its a factory restoration, a performance build, or an off-roader, there are lots of reasons why these old trucks are hot right now.
While some brands and models of old trucks are more desirable and more valuable than others, as a general rule, short-bed (and single cab) trucks are typically going to be more popular and thus more expensive than their long-bed counterparts. A long-bed truck will indeed haul more, but when it comes to hobbyists, many truck enthusiasts prefer the tighter, sportier lines, smaller size, and lighter weight of a short-bed truck.
With lower prices and more availability, it's natural to wonder if a long-bed truck can be converted into a short-bed. The simple answer is that it's indeed possible and has been done fairly often with a sizable investment in both time and money. Whether or not the venture is actually worth the effort will depend a lot on your specific situation and what kind of truck you're working with. With that in mind, here's how the process is done and when it may be worth (or not worth) attempting the conversion.
The long and short of it
As you can probably gather from just looking at photos of a long-bed truck next short-bed model, the conversion is a lot more involved than simply swapping out one bed style for another. Not only will you need to source the short-bed body parts themselves, you'll need to shorten your existing truck's frame. Stacey David has a great YouTube video that outlines the entire process. In Stacey's case, he's working with the ever-popular vintage Chevy truck, but the process should be largely the same for a Ford or Dodge. In the linked video, you'll see the project involved cutting out one foot of the rear frame before welding it back together, reinforcing it, and then installing the short-bed.
Obviously, Stacey is an experienced mechanic with a whole shop of tools to use, and that's something very important to consider beyond the cost of just acquiring the parts needed for the conversion. Overall, the short-bed conversion may be more straightforward than other custom fabrication jobs, but it's still a lot more involved than your simple bolt-on part install or body panel replacement.
To cut or not to cut?
Before you start hacking up your truck (or paying someone to do it for you) it's important to look at the bigger picture. With project cars, nearly anything is possible given enough time, money, and/or mechanical skill. The bigger question is whether it makes sense given your individual situation. Are you a skilled fabricator with plenty of time to spend on the project? Love your current truck and have the budget to pay for a conversion? Go for it. But it's less wise if you lack the resources or budget.
Also consider the final value of your truck after the work is done. Yes, if the work is done professionally with a factory appearance, the truck will likely be worth more as a short-bed, but likely not as much as a factory short-bed truck in the same condition. It'll be up to you to decide whether the investment of time and money is worth it when compared to just saving time and starting with a short bed truck in the first place.
Other factors can also have an impact on your decision. For example, if your long-bed truck has rust in the frame or a banged-up, rusty bed, a short-bed conversion will probably be more sensible than cutting up a rust-free truck. As with any major project car decision, like choosing between an engine swap or turbo upgrade, research and planning will be the key to avoiding regrets down the road.