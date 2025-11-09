Boomers Love New Cars, Gen Z Loves Old Ones – And Hagerty Has Proof

Collecting cars is one of those passions that seems to transcend generations, with older generations having the money to afford such vehicles, and children hanging up posters of their future dream garage and its contents. Cars have always held that universal level of appeal, but with as vast and diverse a topic as automotive history is, naturally some will prefer one over another. There are even stereotypes pervading the scene regarding who collects what — younger generations going for the greatest 1990s JDM icons and older retirees compensating for a midlife crisis with a Corvette, for example. But these are all hearsay, just memes circulating around online or perpetuated by popular movies and whatnot. Which leads us to the core question: What do the actual numbers say?

Naturally, there are a lot of factors which govern automotive ownership in general, much less collecting cars. For one, a distinct separation exists between merely being an owner and collector; the latter implies that you're placing a greater value in the car, whether it's a monetary investment, historical preservation, restoration, or just catching them all. Then there's the question of budget. Put simply, collecting cars in general, unless you're collecting 1990s Nissan Altimas, is generally regarded as one of the most infamously expensive hobbies one can partake in. And not many younger people have that kind of money to drop at auction houses.

Separating all of that, however, Hagerty has discovered one remarkable fact about collectors: according to the data, younger collectors go for older cars, and older collectors seek newer cars. Why is that, though, from a scientific and theoretical perspective? Let's explore and discuss possible reasons, biases, and other factors behind the facts.