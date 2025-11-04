Skip The Salt – This Common Garden Tool Is The Fastest Way To Clear Up Ice

When winter weather hits hard, and ices over our pathways, the first thing most of us reach for is a bag of salt. It's the thing generations have assumed is the best way to melt ice from driveways and sidewalks. But here's the thing to know as winter approaches: A faster, more cost-effective way to get the job done might already be hanging in your garage. We're talking about a standard garden pitchfork. Yes, the same one used all spring, summer, and fall for your yard work can also outperform traditional ice scrapers, chemical de-icers, and even road salt alternatives.

If you need a visual, YouTuber Rob's Garage Woodworking demonstrates it for you: Unlike flat scrapers, which need to be slid underneath the ice to really work their best, a pitchfork gives you a lot more leverage. This is especially true with compacted snow or multiple inches of freeze outside your front door. The pitchfork's curved tines dig deep, then you just rock it back and forth to lift entire sheets off the surface of your driveway or sidewalk. (Just be careful not to go too deep and scratch the concrete underneath the ice).