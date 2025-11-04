Some Florida Residents Will Be Getting An Auto Insurance Refund - Here's What We Know So Far

Florida has plenty to offer visitors — beautiful beaches, weather, and even Disney World. Life in the Sunshine State for residents, however, isn't always a day at the beach. Locals grapple with hurricanes that can damage property and vehicles, and home and auto insurance rates that have spiraled out of control in recent years. The state boasts some of the highest insurance rates in the country, due in part to its severe weather. Hurricane Milton alone cost the state $34.3 billion in damages. Florida also has what's called a no-fault insurance law, which requires drivers to have personal injury protection, which increases premiums. If drivers are involved in an accident, everyone involved must file a claim, no matter who's at fault.

Additionally, more lawsuits are filed against insurers in Florida than anywhere else in the U.S. The high cost of litigation is passed on to policyholders. The increase in lawsuits has prompted many reinsurers to leave the state. Reinsurers provide insurance to insurance companies, and the state had several small insurers who relied on these companies. The result is more risk, which equates to higher premiums.

By 2023, more than 12 insurance companies, some big and some small, had exited the state. There's good news for residents, however. The insurance market in the state has stabilized, thanks to legislative changes, new insurers, and rate decreases. As of October 2025, there was more reason to celebrate. Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Progressive will refund almost $1 billion to Florida auto policyholders — though not everyone is eligible.