General Atomics' Next-Gen Railgun Is Designed To Blast Missiles Out Of The Sky

A growing problem in modern warfare is air defense. While this has been a concern for over a century, technology is progressing faster and faster, resulting in speedier, more lethal missiles. Add to that a concern about taking out enemy drones, and air defense becomes a top priority for commanders on the ground as well as captains of naval vessels. There's always a cost-benefit concern when talking about air defense, as it can be painful to fire a $4 million missile at a $25,000 drone. Sure, you've protected your assets, but at incredible cost.

Because of this, development of new systems is underway with the intent to reduce the cost of taking down airborne threats. There are several laser-based systems in use already, with more on the way, but another technology, railguns, is seeing widespread interest from the military. Electromagnetic railguns are significantly cheaper to operate than traditional air defense systems, making them an ideal means of shooting down drones and missiles alike.

General Atomics' next-gen system is designed to do just that, and it's one of the most effective new systems to employ the technology. Previously, railguns were installed on ships, as they require a great deal of energy to operate and aren't man-portable by any means. General Atomics' railgun system is designed to function on the ground off a flat-bed truck, is scalable, and requires fewer logistics considerations to operate. This could potentially make it a replacement for missile air-defense systems on ships and forward operating bases around the world.