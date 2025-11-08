Are Makita Grinders Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say About These Tools
While it seems like a relatively simple thing to do, buying a new Makita grinder can be a daunting task. That's because the tool brand offers a surprisingly large amount of different models you can buy. It expands even further when multiple generations of each are available. These include grinders that use different voltages as well as different features, such as paddle switches, variable-speed triggers, and X-Lock disc swapping.
In one Reddit discussion on r/Makita, a user of the brand's tools even goes out of their way to break down its naming conventions to help others figure out which grinder models are which. They explain that each letter and number corresponds to a particular feature, such as what kind of tool ("G" for "grinder"), ("A" for "Angle"), etc., as well as which generation. That's just one example of how useful Reddit and other online resources can be when you want to find out more about a tool brand from people who've actually used its products. As opposed to the company's marketing team or paid influencers.
Whether it's conversations on Reddit or hands-on reviews left by customers shopping at Amazon and other retailers, seeing what users have to say about Makita's angle grinders can be very helpful when deciding which — if any — model is right for you and your specific needs. Here's a closer look at what users think about Makita grinders in general, as well as some specific options.
Many users love Makita grinders but disagree on which to use
One user with a particularly useful insight is a redditor who's used Makita grinders for decades and "wouldn't dream of buying any other brand." On r/Tools, they say one lasted almost 25 years, while another has "been going strong since the '80s." They've also acquired a newer variable-speed model and don't regret it. Another commenter on r/Makita also went with a variable-speed Makita grinder — the DGA517 — saying it was their first cordless grinder from the brand. They reported that they didn't regret going cordless and love the paddle switch because "having to hold it down really helps to keep my mind from wandering during longer jobs."
Over 2,300 Amazon customers have rated this same model — the Makita DGA517Z 18V LXT 125-milimeter Angle Grinder — an excellent 4.8 out of five overall user score. Among the many positive reviews are users who also appreciate the paddle switch, with one saying that the grinder "works like a charm, and there's sooo many things that are so much easier to do now." One thing users don't seem to agree on though is which power system is best for Makita's angle grinders.
Some seem more than satisfied with the brand's 18V LXT grinder, which is one of the cheapest Makita power tools you can currently buy, with one r/Makita commenter calling it a "beast." Another redditor in the same thread uses the same description for the second-gen 40V grinder. One commenter, who's owned both 18V and 40V models, says the more expensive 40V XGT grinder is "well worth the upgrade" for any serious users because of the greater power and runtime. Some owners, on the other hand, prefer the 36V grinders that use two 18V batteries.
Some features are unnecessary or subpar, according to users
While users generally really like Makita's grinders, there are some features that aren't universally appreciated. Multiple users, for example, find Makita's X-Lock system to be unnecessary and not worth the added cost. Makita X-Lock is an innovative tool-less way to swap out accessories on grinders, allowing you to change out discs in just seconds. However, X-Lock models and accessories are more expensive, as noted by one r/Makita redditor who also notes that they're less available in his area.
In another thread, another user points out that you don't need to use the pricier X-Lock tools if you use your angle grinder often, because you'll learn to quickly change wheels without the assistance, making the feature "a waste of money." This Makita owner also opines that variable-speed grinders are also unnecessary for many users, as they are best for a particularly niche purpose — polishing stainless steel. This user also recommends either corded or brushless grinders over other Makita options.
On r/Tools, one user explains that the guards on lower-end Makita grinders are subpar and not very durable, though they note that "they aren't any worse than comparable grinders at that price." They add that Makita's lower-end grinders are fine, but "nothing special." Finally, one thing about Makita angle grinders that irks some users — but may not be a dealbreaker for many — is their aesthetics. One user calls the Makita 36V LXT X2 model, which uses two 18V batteries simultaneously, "the ugliest and most awkward grinder ever." Some people take pride in their tools and like to show them off, but others only care about functionality — so of all the complaints about Makita grinders, this may be the most subjective.
How these Makita grinders were evaluated
To determine whether Makita grinders, as a whole, are worth buying, the firsthand experience of people who've owned and used the tools was thoroughly researched. Two resources with a wide range of perspectives from people well-acquainted with the brand and its grinders are Reddit and Amazon. Amazon user reviews were sourced and Reddit conversations from popular forums like r/Tools and r/Makita proved especially useful, as users often engage with one another for a deeper analysis of the pros and cons of Makita grinders — including specific models and features and the lineup as a whole.
For the purposes of this article, firsthand experiences were considered for both. Judging a brand by its tools as a whole can offer different insights than opinions on specific models, but the latter is also useful for determining which features may or may not be worth the added cost. These features include the power systems of Makita's grinders, as well as tool guards, disc changing, and variable-speed capability.