Everything To Know About Makita X-Lock

The Makita X-LOCK line is a tool-less system that allows you to change out your accessories in seconds. Unlike the standard grinders, you don't have to waste time removing the threaded lock spindles to replace diamond blame or grinding wheels and then screwing them back on. Additionally, this new technique eliminates the possibility of over or under-tightening the spindles, so the chances of an accident occurring are much lower. However, keep in mind that you should still practice standard safety techniques when using any power tool.

One of the best things about investing in Makita's X-LOCK system, besides its convenience, is that the X-LOCK accessories are backward compatible with standard 7/8 inch arbors. This means that if you have a standard grinder, you can use the X-LOCK wheels with them. Although, X-LOCK grinders can only use X-LOCK accessories.

The quick change function for the X-LOCK series is incredibly easy and quick. All you have to do is pull the level on top of the back to unlock the mount and push the wheel accessory in to attach it to the grinding tool securely. To change out the wheels, pull the level back and the accessory will immediately be released. That's all there is to it.