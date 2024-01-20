Everything To Know About Makita X-Lock
In Makita's history, the company has proven to build reliable machines and gadgets that are able to keep up with other big-name industries like Milwaukee and Dewalt. Within that time, Makita has been known to create innovative and powerful tools that have appealed to several types of craftsmen, from the auto mechanic to the home builder, and it doesn't look like the technological advancements are stopping anytime soon.
The Makita X-LOCK line has brought together the concept of power and convenience making it a major time saver, something that many workers prefer more of on their projects. However, it's important to understand the tools and accessories that come with this user-friendly line and how they work, especially if you're on the fence about investing in a new line that requires specific equipment. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Makita's X-LOCK line before you make that decision.
What makes Makita X-LOCK so innovative
The Makita X-LOCK line is a tool-less system that allows you to change out your accessories in seconds. Unlike the standard grinders, you don't have to waste time removing the threaded lock spindles to replace diamond blame or grinding wheels and then screwing them back on. Additionally, this new technique eliminates the possibility of over or under-tightening the spindles, so the chances of an accident occurring are much lower. However, keep in mind that you should still practice standard safety techniques when using any power tool.
One of the best things about investing in Makita's X-LOCK system, besides its convenience, is that the X-LOCK accessories are backward compatible with standard 7/8 inch arbors. This means that if you have a standard grinder, you can use the X-LOCK wheels with them. Although, X-LOCK grinders can only use X-LOCK accessories.
The quick change function for the X-LOCK series is incredibly easy and quick. All you have to do is pull the level on top of the back to unlock the mount and push the wheel accessory in to attach it to the grinding tool securely. To change out the wheels, pull the level back and the accessory will immediately be released. That's all there is to it.
Some Makita X-LOCK disadvantages
Though Makita does make some good tools that won't break the bank, purchasing a tool that can only use specific accessories can prove to be a bit expensive. For example, on Amazon a Makita X-LOCK 4-1/2" x .045" x 7/8" General Purpose Cut-Off Wheel costs $3.50 for one. On the other hand, a HBSS 4-1/2" x .045" x 7/8" Cut-Off Wheel costs $20 for a 25 count. Both wheels are made of aluminum oxide, are the same size, and serve the same purpose. In the end, it's about how quickly you may need a job done and if you're willing to spend the extra amount to fit your X-LOCK tool.
Additionally, the YouTube channel, Ultimate Tool Reviews, brings up a good point about the X-LOCK grinder having a lot more parts added to it, especially around the guard area due to a spring mechanism being added to catch and release the accessories. Where there are more parts comes the fear of more things being able to break. However, in Pro Tool Reviews's review of the Makita XAG26 18V Cordless x-LOCK Angle Grinder, no significant cons are mentioned, so the extra mechanics is just something to keep in mind.
Makita grinders from the X-LOCK line
There are a few different grinders you can purchase from Makita's X-LOCK line. First and foremost, you'll need to decide if you want corded or cordless. A corded power tool tends to run much cheaper than a cordless one. From Home Depot, the 7.5 Amp Corded 4-1/2" X-LOCK Angle Grinder with AC/DC Switch runs for $120, an extremely affordable option compared to its cordless counterparts. It also has a 4.3/5 star rating and runs at 11,000 RPM, which is a higher output than the cordless grinders.
If you're invested in Makita's 18V LXT battery line, you're in luck. Makita X-LOCK has an 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 inch/5 inch X-LOCK Angle Grinder with AFT. This tool runs for $190 at Home Depot, and that price is as tool-only, meaning it does not come with a battery. It delivers 8,500 RPM of power and has a rating of 4.8/5 stars. Lately, Makita also sells an X-LOCK grinder in its 40V battery line. The 40V max XGT Brushless Cordless 5 in. X-LOCK Angle Grinder with Electric Brake costs $300 at Home Depot — it does not have reviews as of January 2024. It comes with an adjusted RPM power of 3,000 to 8,500. The cordless X-LOCK grinders mentioned here do not come with the paddle switch protection feature. However, Makita does sell the exact grinders with that option for an extra $10 if that is a feature you are interested in.