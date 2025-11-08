'Wind Phones' Are Popping Up All Over The World, But They're Not What You Think

Public telephones have become something of a rare sight around the world, with smartphones having replaced a lot of traditional essentials. The wind phone, while it has a strikingly similar appearance to old payphones (a piece of technology rendered obsolete by smartphones), is something very different. It's typically not actually functional or connected to anything that lets you call out, but the idea behind the installations is beautifully touching.

Monty Stewart, once of the Parks Commission where a new wind phone had been erected, told the Federal Way Mirror, "The idea was to have a place of solace where people could communicate with their loved ones that had passed in a secluded and private place just as all of the other wind phone installations in America and Europe have done." Mourning a lost loved one is a process. It's deeply personal, and there's no right or wrong way to grieve.

It can be helpful for many, though, to continue speaking with a loved one after they've passed away, whether at a grave, through the written word, or even through the increasingly popular wind phone. However, this is not simply an American and European phenomenon. The wind phone movement has spread across the world, touching countless hearts, bringing solace, and causing pause for thought.