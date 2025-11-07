A New Algorithm Beats Dijkstra's Time For The Shortest Path To Any Point In A Network

When Edsger W. Dijkstra published his algorithm in 1959, computer networks were barely a thing. The algorithm in question found the shortest path between any two nodes on a graph, with a variant refining it to finding the shortest routes to all other nodes from a single source node. This would prove incredibly useful as computer networks expanded and evolved into the internet we all know and love. It says a lot about the algorithm that it's still widely used in modern networks and is integrated into the Open Shortest Path First (OSPF) routing protocol, which uses Dijkstra's Shortest Path First algorithm to map efficient routes through complex networks.

Despite its longevity, the algorithm has one notable problem. Effectively, Dijkstra's algorithm has a speed limit. The limit, known as a sorting barrier, is dictated by a processing bottleneck where the algorithm must continually determine which point is closest to the source at any given step. This ongoing sorting process caps the algorithm's performance.

Now, however, a new algorithm has managed to bypass this barrier and remove the subsequent speed limit. A 2025 paper by a team of researchers from Stanford University and Tsinghua University, Beijing, outlines a combination of Dijkstra's algorithm with the Bellman-Ford algorithm to allow even more efficient computation of the shortest paths. The algorithm works by not focusing on individual nodes, but by essentially grouping nodes, which speeds up the search by reducing the number of nodes to run through.