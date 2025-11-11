How To Restart Your Asus Notebook Without The Power Button

Windows laptops are more versatile and powerful than ever, with companies like Asus producing thin and light machines that still manage to cram the latest components inside, such as the highly-regarded ZenBook A14. Between Asus and companies like Dell, HP, and Microsoft itself, the PC notebook market is a crowded space. But Windows itself has never been particularly user-friendly, even when it comes to the most basic tasks. For example, did you know that you shouldn't use the actual power button to shut down or restart your laptop?

Although holding down the power button will indeed shut your computer off quickly, and pressing it again will turn it back on, it's very hard on the device. That method is called a "hard restart," and it's meant primarily for when your computer freezes and can't be turned off any other way — for example, when Windows is stuck updating. You should think of the power button on a Windows PC as an "on" button, not an "off" button.

Restarting regularly is an important part of PC maintenance. So, how should you actually shut down or restart your Windows notebook, be it from Asus or any other company, without the power button? And what should you do if your power button is broken? Well, Windows offers a surprising number of ways to restart your system. Using either software menus or keyboard shortcuts, you'll be navigating power menus like a pro in no time. Here's how to restart your notebook without the power button.