The Most Iconic Le Mans Car Isn't A Ford Or Ferrari – It's A 1976 Corvette

Typically, when one pictures vintage Le Mans cars, certain vehicles come to mind. The Porsche 962C, Jaguar D-Type, Ford GT40, Aston Martin DBR1, the supposedly banned Mazda 787B, and so on — all winning machines, all iconic in their own rights. But there's one car which took the phrase "iconic" to the next level, and it's not a European supercar: it's a 1976 Corvette. Enter the "Spirit of Le Mans," a Corvette with possibly one of the wildest body kits ever fitted to a C3, and one of the most American racing liveries ever designed.

1976 saw two separate anniversaries for the United States, with the most obvious being the country's 200th birthday. But it also marked the 10-year anniversary of the first — and so far only — time an American car won the fabled race. That didn't stop one man from giving it his best shot to make the second, however. John Greenwood, the designer of the Spirit of Le Mans, had been modifying Corvettes since the Golden Era of muscle cars. With the Malaise Era in full swing following the 1973 Oil Crisis, the majority of American V8s suffered heavily, with power figures a paltry shadow of what they were on the road. But on the racetrack, no such restrictions existed, making the Spirit of Le Mans quite possibly the fastest Corvette around a circuit in its day.

This Corvette has a fascinating history on its own, being built essentially by a dedicated man with a passion and a dream and fielded in one of the greatest races in motorsports. What, then, is the unique story behind this bizarre vehicle? Let's dive under the hood and explore its anatomy and racing pedigree.