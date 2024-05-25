5 Of Chevrolet's Best Years At Le Mans

There is perhaps no single event in the auto-racing arena quite as thrilling as 24 Hours of Le Mans. Held every summer near the idyllic French city of Le Mans, the race requires the ultimate mix of speed, power, and endurance from all those who enter, as teams hit the Circuit de la Sarthe track for 24 hours of non-stop racing action.

The longest-running race of its kind, the race has historically been dominated by European racing teams, with the likes of Porsche, Audi, and Ferrari tallying the most wins among competing auto manufacturers. American automakers have traditionally been less successful at Le Mans, though Ford did put together a brilliant string of four straight wins with its Carroll Shelby modified GT40s between 1966 and 1969. It's less talked about, but the other major American manufacturer, Chevrolet, has also competed often at 24 Hours of Le Mans, with its Corvette appearing in the legendary endurance race for the first time in the early 1960s.

Though Chevrolet has never won the 24 Hours of Le Mans race proper, Corvettes have more than held their own in the race over the years, winning their class a whopping nine times since 2000 alone. Here's a look at arguably the five best years Chevrolet and Corvette have had at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.