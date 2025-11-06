Can You Get Rid Of Scratches On An iPhone Screen? Here's What You Need To Know
No matter how careful we are, accidents can happen, especially to things we always have on-hand like our iPhones. While there have been many leaps and bounds for improving screen durability, many modern iPhones still aren't immune to scratches, whether it's the giant ones that snake from end of your screen to another or tiny hairline ones. Although not all scratches are going to ruin the functionality of your phone, they can still be eyesores and make you annoyed every time you see it. For many of us with insane screen times, this could be multiple hours a day of looking at the cracks.
In recent times, there have been some commercial solutions that have released technology capable of repairing mobile phone screen scratches, even for the elusive iPhone models. In a Youtube video, content creator JerryRigEverything shares a step-by-step iPhone screen repair using the REFOX APM-20B Automatic Grinding and Polishing Machine for Mobile Screen Scratch Removal. While it has proven itself to work, there are also some ways it could create more trouble. It's important to note that tampering with your iPhone screen has consequences, especially when it comes to your mobile phone warranty. In the JerryRigEverything Youtube video, he demonstrates the complicated lengths you need to take to make sure you don't damage your iPhone even further during the repair process. Here's why else you shouldn't really risk it and some suggestions on what you could do instead.
Why you shouldn't risk tampering with your iPhone screen
In the video, he shows the need for precise powder measurements, additional water protection, and re-doing the oleophobic coating. For the average person, this may involve a lot of technical skills that leaves a lot of room for error. Not to mention, there might not be this particular machine available near you and it's definitely an expensive purchase just for a single repair. Because of this, it may not be worth the risk to remove minor scratches. If the scratches do cause significant disruption to your daily life, your only safe option is to replace the whole screen.
Should your iPhone still be under warranty, you can consult with Apple Support on if the repair can be covered. As of writing, you'll need to shell out an estimated $329 to repair an iPhone 17 screen. Although if you invested in an AppleCare plan, you might even only need to pay $29. If your iPhone is already out of warranty, there's still a few tricks you can have up your sleeve. If you have nothing to lose, you can opt to use the services of third-party repair centers. But take note, there have been instances of third-party screen repairs impacting the iPhone's FaceID. While Apple has made moves to make their phones easier to repair, there's still a long way to go before it can truly be accessible. So, if your phone's scratches aren't that bad, there's a cheaper solution.
Cheaper ways to get a scratch-free iPhone screen
If the scratch on your iPhone is small enough, there's a chance that the adhesives from a screen protector can fill in the gaps and make it appear less obvious. These days, there are a lot of affordable, popular, and highly-rated screen protectors available that can do the job. For example, there's the Ailun Screen Protector, which sells screen protectors all the way from the iPhone 6 to the latest models. Apart from having more than a million Amazon reviews, it also has an impressive average rating of 4.6 stars. With prices starting at just under $6, it's an Amazon's Choice product for a reason and definitely cheaper than a new screen. Not to mention, Ailun claims that it's also shatterproof and scratch-proof, you even have even more peace of mind. Plus, it comes in a set of three clear screen protectors, so you even have extras if you want to share or need replacements in the future.
While not as popular, the NEW'C Screen Protector is also a highly-rated option for iPhone 7 and onwards that comes in two versions. Retailing for around $8 for its transparent screen protectors and about $9 for the privacy version, it also sells in a pack of 3. So far, it's the #1 Best Seller under Amazon's Cell Phone SIM Card Tools & Accessories. While it doesn't have a million reviews yet, more than 260,000 people have given it an equally stellar 4.6-star rating.