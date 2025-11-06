Can You Get Rid Of Scratches On An iPhone Screen? Here's What You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter how careful we are, accidents can happen, especially to things we always have on-hand like our iPhones. While there have been many leaps and bounds for improving screen durability, many modern iPhones still aren't immune to scratches, whether it's the giant ones that snake from end of your screen to another or tiny hairline ones. Although not all scratches are going to ruin the functionality of your phone, they can still be eyesores and make you annoyed every time you see it. For many of us with insane screen times, this could be multiple hours a day of looking at the cracks.

In recent times, there have been some commercial solutions that have released technology capable of repairing mobile phone screen scratches, even for the elusive iPhone models. In a Youtube video, content creator JerryRigEverything shares a step-by-step iPhone screen repair using the REFOX APM-20B Automatic Grinding and Polishing Machine for Mobile Screen Scratch Removal. While it has proven itself to work, there are also some ways it could create more trouble. It's important to note that tampering with your iPhone screen has consequences, especially when it comes to your mobile phone warranty. In the JerryRigEverything Youtube video, he demonstrates the complicated lengths you need to take to make sure you don't damage your iPhone even further during the repair process. Here's why else you shouldn't really risk it and some suggestions on what you could do instead.