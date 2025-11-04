This Cheap CarPlay Adapter Has Over 3K 5-Star Reviews - Here's What Users Say About It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Priced at just under $80, the Jemluse Wireless CarPlay Adapter is available in classic colors — black, silver, and gray — on Amazon. Measuring 2.56 inches by 1.57 inches, it is about half the height of an iPhone 17 on its longest side. Out of the box, it still includes an estimated 5-inch cable that you need to attach to your car's USB port, which lets it connect to your iPhone wirelessly. Because of its compact size and 50-gram weight, you can easily store it in your dashboard compartment without taking up too much space. If you want to be the designated road trip DJ without riding shotgun, its signal can reach the back seat as well. Apart from its fancy A7 chips designed to keep transmission fast and stable via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, it's also made to be sturdy. With an operating temperature of -4°F to 158°F, it can be your companion for road trips throughout the seasons.

To use it, Jemluse says all you have to do is plug it into your car's USB port and pair it with your iPhone via Bluetooth. Then, you can start using CarPlay with your vehicle (along with the many CarPlay widgets available). Since it uses a wireless connection, anyone in your vehicle can enjoy the benefits. Plus, you can even stay connected even if your iPhone suddenly falls under your seat or stays inside your bag. But what do people actually think about it?