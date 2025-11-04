This Cheap CarPlay Adapter Has Over 3K 5-Star Reviews - Here's What Users Say About It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Priced at just under $80, the Jemluse Wireless CarPlay Adapter is available in classic colors — black, silver, and gray — on Amazon. Measuring 2.56 inches by 1.57 inches, it is about half the height of an iPhone 17 on its longest side. Out of the box, it still includes an estimated 5-inch cable that you need to attach to your car's USB port, which lets it connect to your iPhone wirelessly. Because of its compact size and 50-gram weight, you can easily store it in your dashboard compartment without taking up too much space. If you want to be the designated road trip DJ without riding shotgun, its signal can reach the back seat as well. Apart from its fancy A7 chips designed to keep transmission fast and stable via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, it's also made to be sturdy. With an operating temperature of -4°F to 158°F, it can be your companion for road trips throughout the seasons.
To use it, Jemluse says all you have to do is plug it into your car's USB port and pair it with your iPhone via Bluetooth. Then, you can start using CarPlay with your vehicle (along with the many CarPlay widgets available). Since it uses a wireless connection, anyone in your vehicle can enjoy the benefits. Plus, you can even stay connected even if your iPhone suddenly falls under your seat or stays inside your bag. But what do people actually think about it?
Here's what users think about the Jemluse CarPlay Adapter
On Amazon, the Jemluse Wireless CarPlay Adapter has generated an average rating of 4.4 stars from more than 5,900 mostly satisfied customers. Not to mention, it's tagged as the #1 Best Seller under its Car Audio & Video Input Adapters category. Additionally, more than ¾ of its buyers have rated it perfect five stars globally.
Among what people liked was the fast setup process, which one user claimed took less than a minute. Compared to the regular wired Apple CarPlay, people mentioned that it was convenient to have everything paired the moment they stepped in the vehicle. With its sleek appearance, it also received praise for not ruining their dashboard's aesthetics while maintaining audio quality, which is great if you love listening to CarPlay podcasts. And, of course, people loved that they could enjoy the benefits of CarPlay features without taking their iPhone out of their bag.
However, a few owners still thought it fell short of some promises. In particular, one user noted that if you share your car, you'll have to keep doing the pairing process each time. In this case, it would have been faster to use the standard wire. Another person also mentioned that it caused a lot of static and didn't work with their car's Wi-Fi. When they were making calls, someone warned that it tends to lag by up to 9 seconds.
Other popular Amazon CarPlay Adapters to try
These days, there are plenty of other great wireless CarPlay adapters on the market. For example, if you want something a little more bite-sized, the Teeran Wireless CarPlay Adapter retails for $69.99. Significantly more compact than its competitors, it measures just 1 inch by 1 inch. Aside from side vents, it also features several heat-dissipation technologies, such as short-circuit and overvoltage protection. While you can slot it directly into your dashboard's USB port, this adapter also comes with USB extension cables out of the box. Apart from FCC certification, Teeran also claims that it plans to offer firmware updates, so you might get more years out of it as Apple introduces updates to CarPlay in the future. So far, it has been rated around 4.1 stars by around 1,700+ Amazon reviewers.
Another top item in a different Amazon category, the Amzfeel Wireless CarPlay Adapter is the #1 Best Seller for Car Audio & Video Power Adapters. If you're budget-oriented, this thumb-drive-like adapter is significantly cheaper than the Jemluse model, selling for just under $50. Despite this, more than 2,000 people have rated it similarly, averaging 4.4 stars, with 85% giving it at least four stars. It's also praised for similar things, such as its connection stability, simple setup, and sleek appearance. But take note, there were a few people who mentioned instances of overheating, with one user even mentioning that it got so hot they couldn't even touch it.