Is The CFMoto 300SS One Of The Best Cheap Motorcycles To Buy? Here's What Owners Say
Motorcycles are cheap, and that's part of the appeal. Sure, there are several prohibitively expensive bikes out there, but even the pricey ones offer performance and transportation at a fraction of the cost of a new car with similar performance. That blend of price and performance is generally what attracts riders to motorcycles, whether they're young or old, new or seasoned. So, when a company like CF Moto offers something as intriguing and affordable as the 300SS, it gets some serious attention.
According to owners, CF Moto motorcycles are a mixed bag when it comes to reliability. The 300SS, however, is one of the least expensive bikes in the manufacturer's lineup. So even if it does have some small reliability or quality issues, the 300SS could be a potential bargain provided you set your expectations accordingly. It's a small motorcycle that has an MSRP $4,599 (not including destination fees or freight, as CFMoto doesn't list these on its website), which undercuts many rivals from more well-established manufacturers — so that's the pricing appeal covered.
The ownership experience for the 300SS, like overall CF Moto reliability, seems a bit mixed. Several owners have taken to the internet to complain about the 300SS' lack of power, recommending that riders opt for the more powerful (and more expensive) 450SS instead. Other riders sing the bike's praises, giving it high marks for smooth acceleration and sleek looks. It doesn't appear to be the best cheap motorcycle out there, but it certainly has some allure.
Virtues and drawbacks of the 300SS
As mentioned, the 300SS has one of the lowest prices in CFMoto's lineup, and it's amongst the most affordable full-fairing sport bikes on the market (more on that in the next section). It comes with a pretty good set of features for the price, like a 5-inch TFT, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and support for CFMoto's RideSync app. There's also a slipper clutch (sans quick shifter, but that's to be expected at this price point), ABS, LED headlights, and a rear shock with adjustable preload. If you want more creature comforts like heated grips or cruise control, you'll simply need to upgrade to larger and more expensive bikes.
What about the downsides? Well, as you'd probably expect from such a small and moderately-powered bike, the 300SS is not exactly a speed demon. Cycle World puts its top speed at around 87 mph. Heavier riders generally recommend against the 300SS, as it doesn't have the sheer power to propel them to the speeds they expect. Oh, and that screen we mentioned earlier? Riders say it's apparently difficult to see in direct sunlight, so that's a small disadvantage too. A bit more cash will get you the larger and more powerful 450SS, but if you want an even lower price and you aren't concerned with top speed, CFMoto owners also recommend the 300 NK, a naked bike with the same engine. MSRP for the NK is an even more affordable $4,199 (not including destination fee).
Other choices for cheap motorcycles
CF Moto has some inexpensive bikes, but they don't have a monopoly on the affordable two-wheeler market. More established brands like Kawasaki, Yamaha, Honda, and Suzuki all sell similarly inexpensive bikes with a lot to offer. Here are the important stats for the CF Moto 300SS: it is powered by a 298cc single-cylinder engine. It produces 29.5 hp and 19.9 lb-ft of torque. That's not a ton of power, but it's sufficient for most beginner riders.
The beginner-friendly Yamaha R3 is more expensive than the 300SS, but it's also packed with features and has about 30% more power. Using a 321cc two-cylinder engine, the R3 puts out 41.4 hp and 21 lb-ft (42 PS and 29.5 Nm), at least according to Yamaha's European stats. In the United States, the R3 has an MSRP of $6,099 (including $600 destination fee). The Honda CB300R is worth a closer look too, with an MSRP of $5,749 (including $600 destination), although it doesn't have the full-fairing look; Like the 300NK, the CB300R is a naked sport bike. The Kawasaki Ninja 500 (which actually uses a 451cc engine) is a bit closer to the 300SS in terms of price, but with significantly more power. The non-ABS Kawi has an MSRP of $6,049 (including $650 destination), and it puts out 51 hp. Sure, the 300SS is cheaper than all of these rivals, but the power differences might be enough to get you digging just that little bit deeper into your wallet.
Our methodology
To see if the CF Moto 300SS qualifies as one of the best cheap motorcycles, we considered several important factors. Firstly, the price of the bike compared to rivals, then its power levels, and finally its features. From there, we looked at stories from owners and the opinions they've posted about the bike, taking into account aspects such as reliability, comfort, and power.
It's worth noting that there's a bit of bias with new products, where some owners will paint a rosier picture of their ownership if they don't want to feel bad about buying the product. For instance, one Reddit review we found from a 300SS owner recommended that other riders buy it for a first bike, but went on to complain about the intermittent functionality of the bike's features and the limited availability of replacement parts. So, while it may be right for some buyers, the 300SS might have some dealbreakers for others.