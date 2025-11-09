Is The CFMoto 300SS One Of The Best Cheap Motorcycles To Buy? Here's What Owners Say

Motorcycles are cheap, and that's part of the appeal. Sure, there are several prohibitively expensive bikes out there, but even the pricey ones offer performance and transportation at a fraction of the cost of a new car with similar performance. That blend of price and performance is generally what attracts riders to motorcycles, whether they're young or old, new or seasoned. So, when a company like CF Moto offers something as intriguing and affordable as the 300SS, it gets some serious attention.

According to owners, CF Moto motorcycles are a mixed bag when it comes to reliability. The 300SS, however, is one of the least expensive bikes in the manufacturer's lineup. So even if it does have some small reliability or quality issues, the 300SS could be a potential bargain provided you set your expectations accordingly. It's a small motorcycle that has an MSRP $4,599 (not including destination fees or freight, as CFMoto doesn't list these on its website), which undercuts many rivals from more well-established manufacturers — so that's the pricing appeal covered.

The ownership experience for the 300SS, like overall CF Moto reliability, seems a bit mixed. Several owners have taken to the internet to complain about the 300SS' lack of power, recommending that riders opt for the more powerful (and more expensive) 450SS instead. Other riders sing the bike's praises, giving it high marks for smooth acceleration and sleek looks. It doesn't appear to be the best cheap motorcycle out there, but it certainly has some allure.