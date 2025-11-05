How To Safely Lift A Motorcycle Off The Ground By Yourself

Dropping your motorcycle feels awful. Whether you're riding the bike at speed or just pushing it around a parking lot, you never want your bike to end up on its side. In addition to the obvious desire to avoid damage to your bike, you want to stay safe while riding, no matter what the speed. Yet while there are safe-riding strategies to avoid dropping your bike and even pieces of hardware to protect it in case you have to lay it down (like frame sliders or swingarm sliders), dropping a bike is often referred to in the motorcycle community as an inevitability. As the saying goes: "It's not if, you crash, it's when." So on top of wearing the right gear and riding safely, what can you do to safely pick up your bike if this seemingly inevitable incident occurs?

In several years of riding, I've dropped a number of motorcycles and I've watched dozens of other drops and crashes. It's always scary but, with the right preparation, you can have the bike safely up on two wheels in a matter of moments. The first order of business, though, is assessing your health. If you drop your bike, check yourself for any injuries first. Next, if you're out on the road, make sure you're in a safe place. Look for potential traffic or other motorists that don't see you. Once those boxes are checked, you can go about the task of picking up your motorcycle.