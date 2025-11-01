There's A Reason Why People Are Believing This Phone Scam In California - It Involves The Police

Back in the days of landlines and caller ID, you never knew who was on the other end of the phone. It could be a family member or friend, or it could be a telemarketer. While unsolicited calls were annoying, they probably weren't trying to get your bank account information. Times have certainly changed. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Americans today collectively receive about 4 billion spam calls every month. You read that correctly, that's billion with a "b."

Sometimes, it's easy to identify these calls and simply ignore them, especially if they come from an unknown number that isn't local to you or there's a delayed or odd greeting when you answer. There are even ways to block them before they disrupt your day. Being easily identified defeats the purpose of the call, however, and spammers have come up with techniques that make them seem like legitimate callers.

Some phone scammers create a false sense of urgency to make you panic. Others may impersonate the authorities and threaten legal action. The Hermosa Beach Police Department in California recently issued a public statement warning of a new phone scam that is targeting local residents. Not only are the callers impersonating police officers, but the spammers are spoofing the department's official police number as well. The Hermosa Beach PD issued some words of advice to help protect residents from phone scammers.