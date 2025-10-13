What Is Call Filtering On iOS 26 And How Do You Turn It On?

To turn on the new iOS 26 anti-scam feature, follow these steps:

Launch the Settings app. Open Apps at the bottom of the page. Select Phone. Under the Call Filtering section, toggle on Unknown Callers and Spam.

From here, all unsaved numbers and spam calls in your Recents list will move to the Unknown Callers/Spam list. Any future unknown or spam calls will automatically be silenced and filed there, too. You can still view these lists by opening your Phone app, selecting Recents, and tapping on the filter icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Choose Unknown Callers if you want to check the unsaved numbers that called you recently, or Spam if you want to see your list of spam callers.

But say, you're waiting for a call from a number you don't want to save but need to come through. Maybe it's the delivery guy from your favorite pizzeria or the home electrician you're working with temporarily. Since these numbers are not in your contacts, they will end up in your Unknown Callers list. To add them to a special category in your contacts list, here's what you need to do:

In the Phone app, go to Recents. Select the filter icon at the top-right. Press Unknown Callers. Find the number you want. Tap on Mark as Known. Choose Mark as Known in the pop-up to confirm.

The number should now appear in your Contacts app under the category Other Known. Then, every time they call you, your phone will ring, and their call will show up in the Recents list. If you want to delete them from the Other Known category, navigate to Contacts > Other Known > [number you want to remove] and press Mark as Unknown.