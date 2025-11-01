California Residents Are Lining Up To Complain About This Long-Running Car Show

There's nothing like an outdoor community event to bring people together and enjoy not only the weather, but fun activities as well. But one such event in San Clemente, California, is receiving some negative reactions. In fact, the noisy Cars and Coffee show, which could feature some of the longest classic cars to ever hit the streets, is getting complaints over a number of different issues.

Cars and Coffee is a car show that happens every Saturday morning at the San Clemente Outlets, an open-air shopping center. Thousands of people come out for the weekly event, which showcases an array of classic cars. The combination of loud, revving car engines, and drivers speeding away from the event, are at the root of the problem. But there's also the issue of kids standing on dangerous curbs, lining up on bridges, or even going onto freeway on-ramps, to watch the cars as they pass through. The problems have increased to the point that local law enforcement have written tickets, made arrests, and even impounded vehicles as well.

In response to community complaints, city officials may conduct a public hearing. Such a hearing would be used to closely review the car show's conditional use permit, with the goal of possibly enforcing stricter rules on how the event operates overall. Though Cars and Coffee is indeed popular with many in the area, members of the San Clemente City Council seem focused on keeping everyone safe at the event.