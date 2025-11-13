How Long Can You Expect A Cheap TV To Last? Here's What Owners Say

TVs are a staple in many homes, offices, and buildings, meaning almost everyone owns one. In fact, chances are you probably have more than one in your home at any given time. Yet, for appliances that are so popular, not many people can place a finger on just how long TVs are supposed to last. Their lifespan seems to be less about assured expectation and more about user experience.

That difficulty gauging a television's life expectancy goes up a notch when it comes to a cheap one you can pick up for around $300 or less. If you shop for those televisions on the lower end of the price spectrum, you should expect around 45,000 hours of screen time. At 24 hours a day, that works out to just over five years. But in practice, the truth is that the number is optimistic for a given budget. The manufacturer assumes ideal conditions and doesn't account for potential pitfalls such as power supply failure or outdated smart software.

That said, review labs, online forums, product reviews, and real-user experiences — all indicate that many sets degrade over time, experiencing component failures earlier than ideal. So, even though the reasonable expectation of around four to six years checks out, it might not be trouble-free. Instead, some units may fail earlier, and others may last much longer, especially if used lightly.