Are 300cc Motorcycles Too Lightweight For Highway Riding?

Getting a new motorcycle can be intimidating. Not knowing which bike to choose or what capabilities it will offer is scary territory. And one of the questions that might come up in your quest to conquer the open road is, "how big should my first bike be?" Generally, with any motorcycle, you should consider the size of the motorcycle and how well you fit, but you should also consider the kind of riding you'll be doing and whether you'll need something that can safely navigate highways and their associated speeds.

Most new 300cc street-oriented motorcycles are heavy enough and substantially powered for riding on American highways. Sure, a big 850-pound cruiser motorcycle like the stout Honda Gold Wing is less likely to get blown around by a stiff breeze but basically every modern 300cc motorcycle can achieve highway speeds and stay stable once they're up to speed. And with many 300cc bikes, their sub-400-pound weight is an asset on tight city streets, where maneuvering through and around traffic makes for a much quicker commute.

I've ridden motorcycles of many different shapes and sizes. This includes bikes like tiny 50cc scooters, 125cc mini bikes, and even a few 125cc and 250cc dirt bikes. I've also owned a 250cc Honda CBR250R, which had limited power but it had no problem going 70 mph on the highway. I wouldn't recommend it for cross-country trips or trying to pass slow-moving traffic on a two-lane highway, but it definitely wasn't too light.