OpenAI's ChatGPT Browser Remembers Everything You Do. Are You Really Okay With That?

Imagine a browsing software woven around ChatGPT, one where OpenAI's chatbot helps with your work, links to your Drive files, serves as a knowledge bank, and even goes shopping for you. As you spend a few days with the browser, it learns and keeps a log of everything, so that it can provide quick access to what you are probably looking for. You type a command like "Open the tab from last week where I was looking for Chelsea boots," and it complies. That's the core premise of OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas browser: a browser that acts more like a web-browsing butler than a manual tool that requires your clicks and taps.

I've been using the ChatGPT Atlas browser for over a week, and so far, the journey has been fairly rewarding. The side panel with the ChatGPT assistant is fantastic, and so is the ability to run custom chatbots. All the familiar ChatGPT features, such as Deep Research and image generation, are easily accessible. It's essentially ChatGPT with a browsing cloak. And that's where the problems begin. Web browsers store an entirely different kind of information — from your login credentials to your entire browsing history — compared to the tasks ChatGPT is limited to.

The blurring of lines between what should be personal, mundane, and work-related is alarming. Handing over all that data to a chatbot-browser mishmash is like giving a single entity wholesale access to your entire digital footprint. And it's not just the unrestricted flow of data that is concerning, but also the unproven security track record of chatbot-ified browsers and the inherent privacy risks that come with the whole AI architecture operating on the web. Even for an average user like me, the sheer volume of data ChatGPT collects spooked me.