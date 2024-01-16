How To Build Your Own Custom Chatbot Without Any Code Using ChatGPT Builder

One of the biggest announcements that OpenAI made at its first developers day conference was GPTs. In the simplest terms, it's your very own ChatGPT trained to perform specific tasks, and can be designed to do anything. A custom GPT can do something as simple as answer your emails based on a specific set of instructions, or something as advanced as an AI agent that analyzes your complex work slides and turns them into graphs and sheets that are easy to grasp.

The best part about GPTs is that you don't have to write a single line of code, or even come across lines of code, to create your very own GPT. OpenAI has created a GPT builder that works with English language instructions to create and fine-tune a GPT for your specific workflow. If you think you got a killer idea for a GPT that a lot of people will find useful, go ahead and get it published on OpenAI's official GPT Store, just the way developers get their apps listed on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

You just might end up making some money from your GPT, as OpenAI says it will pay GPT builders based on the user engagement. What follows is a simple tutorial about creating a custom GPT that crafts email responses with a simple "yes" or "no" input to get you started.