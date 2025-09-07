Many People Are Switching To This Web Browser - Here's Why

We talk about phone options, app alternatives, or even which music provider is currently ripping us off the least, all the time — but one thing is almost always standard — the browser we use. Google Chrome enjoys close to 70% market share, which is unsurprising given that you find it pre-installed on most Android devices. That's not all — Chrome's largely clutter-free user interface and deep integration with hundreds of extensions are why, irrespective of the operating system, it's one of the first apps people install (sorry, Microsoft Edge and Safari).

However, if you've been even remotely into the tech circle lately, you may have heard of a new entry in the browser monopoly — Zen. It is an open-source, privacy-focused browser that doesn't run on the Chromium engine that most other web browsers rely on. Instead, Zen uses Mozilla Firefox as its foundation — which is a good sign, since Firefox has been around for ages and has built up a solid reputation for privacy and performance — two things that a web browser needs to nail.

But what is it exactly that has attracted over nine million downloads for Zen Browser on GitHub alone? Does it offer any unique features not available in Google Chrome? Well, it turns out that the hype behind Zen is a healthy mix of exciting customization options and a privacy-oriented approach — something that has always been a hot debate among Chrome users.